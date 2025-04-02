Hilltops Council voted unanimously to approve a development application (DA) for the establishment of a cemetery accommodating up to 1,650 double depth burial plots, amenities building, maintenance shed and boundary fencing at 145 Thornhill Street, Young.

Hilltops Council Director of Planning Jamie Dyhrberg made the recommendation that Council grant consent for the DA which consists of a 6.43ha development site that encompasses five lots.

"It's been a while coming," Mayor Brian Ingram said before moving the recommendation.

"I am not going to say too much about this because the sooner I get the majority of the hands in the air the work can start."

Cr Mary Dodd welcomed the addition of accessible car parking.

"I was pleased to see that there's extra accessible parking proposed, because I think that's a really goof idea," Cr Dodd said.

Deputy Mayor Tony Flanery congratulated the staff, however, did have a few comments on the aesthetics.

"I congratulate the staff on bringing this forward," he said.

"I would like to see a couple of things, firstly, I'd like to see something more aesthetically pleasing that a Colorbond shed, but I guess we need some sort of storage, but what other options would there be and what costing do we have on it?"

Mr Dyhrberg explained that the details will be 'attended to via the landscape plan'.

"The hat we're wearing today is in our regulatory capacity of approving the DA," he said.

"We are not, from a planning perspective, actually interested in the optimal design, it's the design that the applicant has put forward to get their DA consent."

Mr Dyhrberg said the aesthetics could be dealt with after consent for the DA had been approved.

Deputy Mayor Flanery asked if the proposed Chapel should have been included in the DA application and was told that it would be considered at a future stage with the Master Plan and was left from this application to simplify the process.

"If we approve this today, how soon will it all begin?" Deputy Mayor Flanery asked.

"Preliminary works will start this financial year, but the main construction won't start until 25-26 financial year," Director of Infrastructure Duncan McGregor said.

Cr Fiona Douglas asked if Council had looked to the future.

"We also looked at our plans for the future, so once we build this and we fill that one up, we looked at areas around that to grow," she said.

Mr Dyhrberg said the cemetery when fully designed has capacity for around 100 years and will be suitable for the 'foreseeable future'.

The recommendation was then put to a vote with Cr Dodd, Cr Langfield, Cr Blackwell, Cr Davis, Cr Mackay, Cr Douglas, Cr Flanery and Cr Ingram who were all in attendance voting to approve the DA.