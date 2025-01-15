Welcome to my first Councillor Column!

I’d like to begin by expressing my heartfelt thanks for all the messages of congratulations and support I’ve received since being elected.

It truly is an honour to serve the Hilltops community.

I’ve certainly hit the ground running, engaging with as many people and organisations as possible.

I’m excited to continue meeting more locals and community groups in the near future, all while working hard to represent our region and collaborate towards achieving the best outcomes for our communities.

One group I’ve been engaging with is the Hilltops Youth Action Group (HYAG).

They are currently in need of new members, so if you know anyone between the ages of 13 and 25 who might be interested, please encourage them to reach out to Emily Green at Hilltops Council or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hilltopsyouthactiongroup.

HYAG does fantastic work for this important sector of our community and has some exciting events lined up for the school holidays.

I’m also offering FREE microchipping for pets, in collaboration with the Animal Welfare League’s “FindMyOwner” campaign in the Hilltops LGA.

The Animal Welfare League has generously donated four microchip scanners, which will be distributed to four local residents who will become champion scanners.

If you’re interested in helping reunite lost pets with their owners, please contact me to express your interest.

I had a wonderful Christmas Day volunteering at the Vinnies Christmas Lunch in Young.

A huge thank you goes to Sharon McCoy and Krystal Reid for organising such a fantastic event.

It was heartwarming to see so many people enjoying a traditional Christmas lunch in great company.

There are always wonderful ideas being shared about how to improve our Council area – the Vinnies Christmas Lunch being one example - and I encourage you to reach out to one of your Councillors to assist or direct you to the appropriate channel.

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your holidays have been filled with the warmth of family and friends, and you took a moment to

appreciate this wonderful region we live in.

Councillor Michelle Gallo