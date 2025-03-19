It has been a busy start to the year, and I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the wonderful community we are fortunate to be a part of.

Although the people of Harden are still grappling with the aftermath of last month's devastating storm, it is heartening to see our community come together in times of need.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the cleanup and ongoing repairs.

The Hilltops Council has been diligently working on updating and harmonising several policies, which are currently available for public exhibition. Notably, the Draft Hilltops Development Control Plan 2025 (DCP) aims to unify planning controls across Young, Harden, and Boorowa.

This DCP is an essential planning document that sets forth additional rules to enhance the functionality, design, and services of developments within the Hilltops area.

It covers aspects such as building heights, design, landscaping, and parking requirements.

Additionally, the Hilltops Council engaged in community consultation workshops regarding waste services in the region and residents were also invited to complete a survey.

These discussions and survey focused on how proposed changes could be implemented and their potential impact on residents, not only in the Young, Harden, and Boorowa townships but also in the surrounding villages.

The Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail commenced on Friday 8 March and runs until this Sunday 23 March 2025.

This wonderful event highlights the rich art and culture within the Hilltops area and showcases our local wineries, cafés, restaurants, and accommodations.

It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the unique offerings of our towns.

Councillor Fiona Douglas