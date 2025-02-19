Firstly, I would like to start by acknowledging the passing of Kevin Manwaring, who collapsed while at work with the council road crew back in January.

It was a shock to the team and the Harden community.

Kevin was one of the key members of the road team working out of the Harden depot and had served council and the community for many years.

As most are aware, Harden Murrumburrah and the surrounding area was struck by a violent hailstorm last Monday.

The effects were truly devastating.

Roofs were torn off, windows smashed, ceilings collapsed, and premises flooded.

In the rural areas, fences were washed away, topsoil was stripped from paddocks, and roads severely impacted.

A farmer lost 300 sheep in one paddock.

The devastation really had to be seen to be believed.

In 20-25 minutes, over 100mm of rain and 20 cm of hail fell.

Photos and videos on social media are jaw dropping to watch.

In the Harden township, many businesses have been closed since and are still working to clean up the damage and repair the destruction.

The response from the local community has been fantastic.

Council crews worked with local community members, the SES, RFS, and tradies who came from all around to assist with the clean-up.

Their efforts made a huge difference to those impacted, so a very, very big thank you to all involved.

Technological changes that have led to the significant rise in online shopping over the last 10 years have negatively impacted towns like Harden.

However, when disaster struck, the local community came together to help each other.

There are many businesses that don’t have, or won’t have, inhabitable premises for some time, which will impact their cash flow and moral.

Local Member Steph Cooke, the Harden Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) and the council are all working to get impacted businesses and community facilities, such as the Kruger Medical Centre, Bunyip Pre-School, and the gym, up and operational again.

Critical to the recovery is having the area disaster-declared, as it will unlock funding to help in the recovery effort.

It is a great relief that council received notice yesterday that this declaration has been made for Harden.

Steph Cooke and Mayor Ingram will attend a meeting with the Emergency Services Minister in Sydney to further push the needs of the community notwithstanding this declaration as it is likely to be a long and slow process for insurance claims to be dealt with.

Deputy Mayor Tony Flanery