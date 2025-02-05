I am looking forward to some major works being completed this year.

These include the Thornhill Street upgrade, flood mitigation in the Young CBD, the Young Lawn Cemetery expansion, and our number one priority, the Boorowa water supply.

It is the time of year when Councillors will soon be attending budget briefings.

Many Councillors have spoken about projects they would like to see instigated.

This is when they have the chance to put these projects forward and allocate money within the budget to those that will progress. We as Councillors must be mindful of budget constraints, especially when considering aspirational projects.

While some of these projects would be nice to have in an ideal world, they simply can’t be afforded at this stage.

Given that, I will be seeking to reduce the budget of some areas and activities of Council where I believe we get very poor return on our investment of Council funds.

On the weekend I attended the Southern Inland Swimming Association Long Course Championship and NSW Speedo Sprint Heat Series at the Young Aquatic Centre.

I congratulate the hard-working committee of the Young Amateur Swim Club for the successful delivery of this event.

I also pass on my personal thanks to the staff at the Young Aquatic Centre who were working during the event, and to Council staff for their assistance in preparing for the event.

Last week I attended the Cootamundra Mayoral Summit with the Mayors and General Managers of the Cootamundra Electorate, consisting of nine Local Government Areas.

These summits provide an opportunity to meet with fellow Councils and the Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, to discuss current issues and determine priorities for our electorate.

One of those major priorities is the safe and secure supply of water to the Boorowa community.

This week sees school children across the Hilltops return to school for the year.

Please be mindful when travelling through school zones that children are about, and reduced speed limits are enforceable.

As the weather remains extremely hot, please remember to check on elderly friends and neighbours or anyone you may have concerns about.

MAYOR BRIAN INGRAM