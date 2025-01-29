Happy New Year, Hilltops.

I am writing this column as I finish up January with a visit to Sydney to look after my two-year-old granddaughter.

It was a challenging and delightful time, and it brought with it a few days of reflection about what the future might hold for her.

She is a product of the inner city, savvy with traffic, noise, and the multicultural environment that moves around her.

She’s happy to eat croissants for breakfast and sushi for lunch, which is so very different from my own children, who grew up in Boorowa.

Technology is a part of her everyday world; phones allow her to talk to her family, and an iPad is always at the ready to order food at her go-to restaurant.

This is the world for most of her friends.

Luckily, she comes from a loving and hard-working family and has the stability that comes with strong country values.

Unfortunately, for many families, this isn’t their reality.

It’s a reminder of the capacity some of us have, to support those less fortunate than ourselves and help make a difference in their future.

Councillors will meet on January 29 to discuss the future projects we might consider for Hilltops.

I am confident there will be a long "wish list." We all have our own agendas, which hopefully will be a strong reflection of what our community needs and wants for our future, and the future of our children and grandchildren.

I enjoy working with our new and returning councillors.

We are a very diverse group, and I know we have a big job ahead of us over the next four years to deliver projects and ensure financial stability.

To achieve the best outcomes, I encourage everyone to engage with your councillors and have a say in what council does and how it does it.

The end of January also brings the day we celebrate Australia Day.

I am mindful that the day has become one that brings different feelings for many people in our community, and I respect those differences.

"The best way to predict the future is to create it." — Peter Drucker

Best wishes for 2025.

Councillor Joanne Mackay