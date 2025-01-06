What a wonderful time of year it is across the Hilltops Region.

The Christmas season saw our communities buzzing with excitement as we looked forward to spending time with those we held dear.

We also celebrated some fantastic achievements by our students, who demonstrated exceptional dedication and hard work.

Their outstanding results were a testament to their commitment and the support of our dedicated teachers.

Once again, the busy harvest time is still nearing completion for some, and our primary producers have expressed optimism about the quantity and quality of this season’s crop.

This positive outlook bodes well for our local economy and the broader agricultural sector.

It is also exciting to see major projects like the Boorowa to Harden Pipeline concept design, Rockdale Road, and the Chums Lane Culvert nearing completion.

These projects will undoubtedly enhance our region.

Looking ahead to 2025, Council plans to investigate: Garibaldi Gully Bridge, the revitalisation of Young’s CBD, upgrades to Roberts Park change rooms, and improving dog parks across the LGA.

As we reflect on last year, I am grateful for your continued support and participation in making our community a better place.

To the GM and all the Hilltops Council staff, I would like to say, THANK YOU! Your dedication and tireless effort throughout 2024 have been invaluable and I look forward to working with you in 2025.

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and the New Year has been filled with joy, good health, and new opportunities already.

Councillor Alison Foreman