I have received a lot of feedback from residents regarding changes to the kerbside collection schedule for Young.

I personally apologise for the confusion this has caused.

Council has written to all residents with a revised and more easily understood collection schedule for each collection zone.

Until you receive your letter, please refer to Council’s website - https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/waste-services-recycling - for the map and collection

calendar for your zone.

If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact:

• Hilltops Council: 1300 445 586

• JR Richards & Sons (for service issues): 1800 403 289

These changes follow extensive community consultation and reflect the preferences expressed by the community throughout that process.

I thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we continue to improve waste services for our community.

This week is NAIDOC Week.

This theme for this year is “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy”.

It is a time to reflect on our rich cultural heritage and on the resilience and strength of our First Nations people, while embracing the important role of knowledge sharing.

On Monday, some Councillors and staff joined the Hilltops Youth Action Group (HYAG) for a Walk on Country as a professional development opportunity.

Walking on Country is an opportunity to foster connection to indigenous culture, identity, and ancestral lands.

The day offered valuable insights into traditional knowledge and sustainable practices and included visits to items of cultural significance and heritage.

On Wednesday, I will be attending a NAIDOC Week morning tea at Burrangong Gallery at the Young Visitor Information Centre.

Wiradjuri Elder, artist and knowledge holder Aunty Enid Clarke will be sharing her culture through her paintings, storytelling and teachings.

Her cultural leadership has had a significant impact on our region, and I take this opportunity to sincerely thank her for her continued contribution.

I am pleased to report that work at the Young Cemetery is progressing well.

I visited the site a few days ago and was impressed with the amount of work that has already been completed.

My wife Janet and I were fortunate enough to be invited to the Boorowa Rotary Changeover luncheon last Sunday.

This was another enjoyable afternoon with wonderful company and good food.

During the luncheon, Mr Robert Gledhill was named as a Paul Harris Fellow - the highest recognition that Rotary International can bestow.

Congratulations, Robert.

As a side note, Mr Gledhill served on the former Boorowa Council for 30 years, including 14 of those years as Mayor.

What a great servant to the Boorowa community.

Mayor Brian Ingram