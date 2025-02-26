It might be a little late to wish you all a Happy New Year, but we’ve had a big break as Councillors over the summer.

Since our last meeting in December, there has been a lot happening across Hilltops.

We’ve had devastating storms in Harden, started waste management consultations across the villages and towns (I’ve tried to attend as many of as possible, although I missed Monteagle and Murringo – my apologies to those communities), and as I write this, we’re gearing up for our first meeting of the year.

The February meeting has a packed agenda, but we’re all working hard and collaborating for the benefit of the community.

I really appreciated Councillor Langford’s workshop in January as an opportunity to share ideas and plans for the future.

Special recognition goes to Mayor Ingram, the General Manager, and the entire Hilltops Council staff for their hard work and dedication in Harden over the last fortnight.

As a member of the public, there are plenty of ways you can get involved with Council too.

Whether it’s applying to join a committee, speaking at Council meetings, reaching out to your Councillors, or participating in community events - the more we hear from you, the better we represent you.

Speaking of community events - this Saturday is one of my favourite events – the Boorowa Show!

As someone who loves knitting, gardening, and baking, it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase those skills while connecting with the Boorowa community.

The Koorawatha Show is on Sunday, and I’m looking forward to attending that as well.

Agricultural shows are at the heart of our communities, and I love attending them all.

Also, next week marks the start of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art Trail and I hope to see many of you at the opening or across the other events.

Finally, as a point of personal privilege, I would like to publicly acknowledge the late Wiradyuri elder Uncle James Ingram, who passed away a few weeks ago.

A resident of Wagga, Uncle James was a passionate advocate for Wiradyuri people, and the wider region.

His passing has affected many in our Hilltops community, and his loss is deeply felt.

May he rest in peace.

Councillor James Blackwell