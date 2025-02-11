Monday morning brought a severe storm through the Hilltops, with the Harden area bearing the brunt of its impact, resulting in extensive damage.

Upon receiving reports of the damage, I visited Harden and was deeply impacted by what I saw and the impact on our community. Buildings, homes, roads, businesses, public facilities, sporting grounds, the medical centre and more, have all been affected.

I extend my thanks to Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who was present in Harden and has briefed NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib. The Minister has relayed his support for our community and Council during this challenging time.

I commend Council staff for their huge efforts in the clean-up operation.

They cleared an impressive 12 truckloads of hail from Neill Street, a massive task in itself.

Additionally, I express gratitude to our local first responders, emergency services, and volunteers who are leading the ongoing clean-up efforts on the ground.

Council is actively assessing the damage and prioritising repairs with public safety as our main concern.

Unfortunately, the Council office in Harden sustained significant damage and is temporarily closed.

We are working to establish a temporary customer service office at the Harden Library.

In the meantime, our offices in Boorowa and Young remain open, and Council’s phone lines are operational.

Residents of Harden can dispose of storm debris free of charge at the Harden Waste Facility on Araluen Road, Murrumburrah.

Council extended the opening days to include yesterday, and today 9am to 3.30pm, then normal operating hours of Wednesday and Friday 9am to 3.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

I encourage landholders with property damage to visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) website to complete a natural disaster damage assessment.

These assessments are crucial for planning recovery efforts and allocating resources effectively.

You can access the survey at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/damagesurvey on your phone or computer.

DPIRD can view survey information in real time and results are used to determine the area a natural disaster, the value of damage to primary producers, and where and what assistance or resources may be needed.

Stay safe and take care of yourselves and each other.

Mayor Brian Ingram