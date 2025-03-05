The Hilltops region is buzzing with exciting developments and accomplishments, and I'm thrilled to share some of the latest updates with you.

First up, we are seeing great progress with the Donohoe's Estate in Boorowa.

Over 30 blocks have already been sold, which means stage one earthworks are now set to commence.

This is fantastic news for our community, particularly for Boorowa.

The layout of the estate is looking beautiful, and I encourage everyone to pop down to Flemings Property Services, Boorowa to browse the catalogue or even take a trip to Boorowa to see it for yourself.

It’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

In other exciting news, the Boorowa Show was an outstanding success.

Although I was out of town for family business, I’ve received incredible feedback from the community, with record numbers attending.

These events wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our small businesses, the volunteers, and the community at large.

A huge shout-out to everyone involved for making it such a success!

We also had our first Council Meeting of 2025 on Wednesday 26 February.

With over 1500 pages to review, it was no small feat, but I’m proud to say that our Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Councillors, and staff all handled it exceptionally well.

Hats off to everyone who contributed.

We had six development applications (DA) in total, and the process was smooth thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team.

In more news, the recent hailstorm in Harden has been officially declared a natural disaster.

This declaration brings much needed support to our community.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our Council staff for their exceptional efforts during this time.

Everyone pitched in without hesitation - no complaints - just hard work and it was truly impressive.

The Minister for Emergency Services even commended Hilltops Council, asking how we managed to produce such a comprehensive report in such a short time.

It’s a testament to the strength and unity of our team.

The Koorawatha Show, held last weekend, was another highlight.

I’ve heard it was a great success, and I want to thank everyone who attended, as well as the volunteers and the community for their continued support.

These events are only made possible by your involvement.

Our Development Application (DA) process is moving forward.

We’ve been holding Councillor DCP Steering Group meetings alongside our Council meetings to improve the DA application process.

One of our first changes is opening the exhibition process for community feedback.

We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions as we work together to make Hilltops even better.

Lastly, The Cootamundra and Gundagai region urgently needs our support to prevent cuts to essential regional healthcare services, including the removal of critical drugs and equipment for paramedics and the closure of the NSW Health Pathology lab at Cootamundra Hospital.

These cuts will further strain already overstretched healthcare services, cause longer treatment delays, and have a significant impact on the entire region.

Show your support by signing the petition at the Hilltops Council Chambers, Steph Cook's office, or the IGA in Young.

It’s been a busy start to the year, and I’m excited for what’s to come.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support and dedication to making our region a better place.

Until next time, take care.

Councillor Jake Davis