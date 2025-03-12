Lights, Art, Action! A Vibrant Start to HOBTRACT 2025

Fascinating and entertaining! Last Friday’s HOBTRACT (Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail) opening at Southern Cross Cinema offered a glimpse inside local filmmaker Kevin Greaves’ editing suite.

After surprise treat boxes and a glass of local wine, Kevin engaged the audience in an interactive demonstration of key documentary-making roles.

He highlighted the complexity of full-scale productions - green screens, FX, and more - while also showing how easy it can be to create short clips with a smartphone.

The audience then enjoyed the premiere of Kevin’s documentary, featuring three local artists whose creative processes and artistic visions came to life on screen:

Riccardo Barrone, a composer from the Young Regional Conservatorium; Therese Crowe, an artist from Murringo; and Jeff Peady, a woodworker and sculptor from Young. One of Therese’s paintings and a handcrafted bowl by Jeff are among the HOBTRACT raffle prizes, supporting next year’s event.

Saturday brought a stroll through Judy Barker’s fun and quirky sculpture-filled garden in scenic Murringo Gap, the Murringo Art Show (with more wine and cheese!) and Therese Crowe’s exhibition at Murringo Barracks.

Sunday, I visited Harden-Murrumburrah’s Old Courthouse, where the Camera Club’s exhibition of paintings, photos, and vintage cameras sparked memories of early film days, alongside a cyanotype printing demo.

Our community is rich with creative artists who offer beauty, fresh perspectives, and accessible self-expression. HOBTRACT also highlights the power of volunteers and what we can achieve together.

Don’t miss out—explore the exciting events across the Hilltops area until Sunday 23 March 2025 at https://hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org/

And don’t forget, this Sunday 16 March is the last day to comment on the waste consultation at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/

Enjoy!

Councillor Mary Dodd