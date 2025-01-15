Hilltops Council would like to invite members of the community to nominate for the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee joining relevant stakeholders and Government representatives.

The purpose of the Committee is to provide a forum for discussion between Council and the Committee of the Hilltops Council on strategic issues relevant to the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail.

If you believe you could add value to the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee, please complete your Expression of Interest on the prescribed form available here: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/ by 5pm, Tuesday 28 January 2025.