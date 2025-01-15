Hilltops Council would like to invite members of the community to nominate for the Hilltops Council Scholarship Scheme Committee which is made up of three Councillors and three Community Representatives.

The purpose of the Committee is to assess applications to the Hilltops Council Scholarship Scheme.

The scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to students in the Hilltops Local Government Area to assist with the costs of study.

If you believe you could add value to the Hilltops Council Scholarship Scheme Committee, please complete your Expression of Interest on the prescribed form available here: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/ by 5pm, Tuesday 28 January 2025.