Last Friday, the much anticipated splash pool and upgrade work at the Jugiong Memorial Swimming Centre was opened for the remainder of the swimming season.

Hilltops Council were very excited to make the announcement.

"Hilltops Council is excited to announce that the Splash Pool at the Jugiong Memorial Swimming Centre will be open to the public at 2pm on Friday 21 February and will remain open until Sunday 16 March 2025," Hilltops Council said.

The upgrade works also included the:

- construction of the Splash and Learn-To-Swim Pools (including new shade sails)

- refurbishment of the existing male and female amenities

- installation of a new universal accessible changeroom

- construction of a new storage shed

- installation of a new plant room and filtration system.

Council used the opportunity to thank the community for their patience as the upgrade work was completed.

"Hilltops Council look forward to providing this facility for the community’s enjoyment and we would like to thank the community for their patience during the upgrade of this facility," Council said.