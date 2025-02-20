Council wishes to advise the temporary road closure of Thornhill Street, Young to facilitate road upgrade works from Monday 24 February 2025. Please see further details of the closure below:

- Road closures of Spring Street intersection and Thornhill Street from Monday 24 February and reopening Friday 28 February 2025

- Road closure of Thornhill Street from Spring Street to Allanan Street from Monday 24 February 2025 for 8 weeks.

Traffic control and overnight closures will remain in place to allow safe operations for completing project work.

Please note temporary road closure times can change without notice.

Vehicle detours will be signposted to assist the travelling public.

HILLTOPS COUNCIL