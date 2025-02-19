Huge congratulations to our scholarship recipients.

A special shout-out to Georgia Noakes, awarded the Finder Community Fund Scholarship, and to Sam Fuller, Faith Glue, and Angel Parsons, who received the Financial Relief Scholarship.

We also celebrate Angus Johnson recipient of the the Audi Foundation CEF Scholarship and Abbey Hall recipient of the Dunmore Lang College scholarship.

In total an incredible $51,000 EXTRA for 6 of our 38 students has been allocated through Country Education Foundation to support these students on their educational journey.

This year, 34 students are starting their studies in a diverse range of fields including: Medicine, Psychology, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Hearing, Engineering Physiotherapy, Social work, Agriculture Science/Business Management, Construction, Project Management Business Studies, Primary Secondary Education, Veterinary Biology, Health Sciences, Midwifery, Nursing, Paramedic and International Relations.

It is because of our generous community that CEF Young is able to support students in their tertiary education.

Thank you for making a difference.

COUNTRY EDUCATION FOUNDATION - YOUNG