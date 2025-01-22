As families across Australia return to school, excitement may be mixed with anxiety, especially for parents and carers who are concerned about their child’s mental health and wellbeing.

Whether it’s worrying about social challenges, bullying, or the tricky dynamics of ‘frenemies’, going back to school can be a stressful time.

Triple P International Country Director, Carol Markie-Dadds, said that while the new school year offers children fresh opportunities for learning and development, it can also be a time of uncertainty. Navigating friendships and potentially managing bullying — whether from peers, pretend friends, or ‘frenemies’ — may be weighing on the minds of children and their families.

“Sadly, 2024 saw regular news headlines highlight the long-term and sometimes devastating impacts of bullying on children and young people, along with the damaging ripple effects it has on families, and communities more broadly,” Ms Markie-Dadds said.

Research from the Australian Council for Educational Research recently revealed Australia has the highest level of bullying compared to other OECD countries, with one in six students being bullied at school.

The impact of this extends far beyond the schoolyard and can lead to long-term mental health impacts, including anxiety and depression.

“Bullying or mean behaviours can happen in-person or online on social media or games, be it verbal name calling, deliberately leaving someone out, toxic group chats, or even escalating to the physical, like pushing or worse," she said.

“To help kids cope, parents and carers play a vital role in helping their children develop resilience and the skills to deal with bullying and unhealthy friendships this school year."

Triple P’s six practical strategies to foster positive social interactions and help kids navigate social challenges:

- Reinforce resilience and self-esteem: Help build your child’s self-confidence by encouraging hobbies or activities that they enjoy or are good at. This will help strengthen their ability to face challenging situations or setbacks. Remind them that they are loved and valued, no matter what.

- Regular check-ins with your child: Create a safe, non-judgmental space at home for kids to share their thoughts and feelings. Ask open-ended questions like, “What was the best part of your day?” and “Was there anything that upset you or could have been gone better?” to encourage open and honest communication with your child.

- Recognise the signs of bullying: Look for subtle changes in behaviour that may indicate your child is being bullied, such as not wanting to go to school, avoiding friends they used to speak to, or unexplained physical marks/tears to clothing. Empower your child by educating them about bullying and encouraging them to speak up or seek help.

- Role model empathy and social skills: Help kids understand the importance of kindness, respect and inclusion by modelling this behaviour in your day-to-day activities.

- Role-play or consider scenarios: Build your child’s confidence in handling difficult social situations by discussing or acting out what to do in challenging situations. Help them consider what to do if someone is teasing them or they see others being bullied. Teach your child how to set healthy boundaries with friends and help them practice positive communication to express their feelings effectively.

- Reach out to the school: Partner with teachers or school counsellors to address any concerns early on. Familiarise yourself with the school's anti-bullying policies and programs to ensure a consistent approach.

​“If your child is experiencing bullying or friendship worries, it’s vital not to ignore what they’re telling you or leave them to deal with bullying on their own – create a positive, safe environment by calmly listening and encouraging them to describe exactly what has happened,” Ms Markie-Dadds said.

“When adults are aware of what is happening, they can watch more closely, act quickly, and help children learn new skills to prevent and respond to bullying.

“It’s important for parents and carers to remember they are not alone in helping their children navigate these challenges.

"There are resources available to help families navigate bullying-related issues, including your school, counsellors, Kids Helpline (kidshelpline.com.au) and eSafety Commissioner (esafety.gov.au).

"Triple P also offers free, online, evidence-based programs that give parents and carers the skills to help children develop coping skills and boost social and emotional well-being. Together, we can help our children thrive socially and emotionally in the coming school year,” Ms Markie-Dadds said.

Delivery of the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program to parents and carers of children in Australia is supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care under the Parenting Education and Support Program. Parents and carers can access free, online parenting support 24/7 at triplep-parenting.net.au.