Boorowa’s Country Education Foundation (CEF) branch recently awarded over $55,000 in grants to 30 local students for the 2025 calendar year.

This is the highest amount allocated in one year, topping last year’s record.

The students, enrolled in various university degrees, apprenticeships, and traineeships, will use grant money to support education and employment expenses during their formal study and training.

Grants were officially awarded during a ceremony held at The Occasional Wine Bar in Boorowa in December 2024.

The Hon. Steph Cooke MP, CEF Chief Executive Officer, Wendy Mason, and CEF founders, Nick and Juila Burton Taylor, were all in attendance on the night to celebrate the recipients.

Boorowa’s CEF President, Justin Fleming, said it was an honour to recognise this year’s recipients.

“I am extremely proud to be awarding grants to this year’s recipients,” Mr Fleming said.

“We’re lucky to live in a caring community that supports our young people to establish their careers and helps them to create a bright and interesting future.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their ongoing support, and for contributing to the educational pursuits of so many of Boorowa’s young people.”

The Boorowa CEF branch would like to thank the Boorowa community for their ongoing support, including Tilt Renewables, Glenlothian Education Foundation, Mainline Automotive Equipment, Graymont, and the Burton Taylor and Corkhill families.

The CEF was founded in Boorowa in 1993. Since that time, over $17.4 million has been allocated by the Foundation nationally to support regional youth achieve their study goals.