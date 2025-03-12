Late last year, then Year 10 Boorowa Central School Student Mylee was announced as one of 13 winners of the prestigious 2024 Country to Canberra Leadership Competition.

Mylee submitted an artwork depicting Police Commissioner Karen Webb as her role model and an analysis.

"This is because seeing her inauguration (at Boorowa Central School) on my first day of Year 7 highlighted the endless possibilities available and inspired me to be brave enough to achieve my potential," Mylee said in her application.

As a part of her prize, Mylee received mentorship opportunities and a three day trip to Canberra.

While there she enjoyed a tour of Parliament House and lunch with state politicians as well as a woman’s breakfast at the Hyatt Hotel with highly successful women speaking of their journeys and successes.

She specifically remembers being inspired by Cathy McGowan, the chairperson of the Agrifutures Australian board.

Mylee and the other award winners were also treated to a ‘she shapes history’ tour at old parliament house and a visit to ABC where some of the girls got to speak on live radio.

Mylee said she specifically enjoyed the variety of workshops that she participated in which included a career pathway fair, an empowerment workshop and a public speaking workshop where she learnt how to add more presence to her already accomplished public speaking skills.

Mylee is currently in year 11 at Boorowa Central School and is the co-president of the Student Representative Council.

She is hoping to achieve highly in her Higher School Certificate next year so she can explore a career in genetics as she is very interested in bloodlines and breeding that leads to exceptional horses, cows and sheep.

She is also a talented runner and swimmer and enjoys riding her horse whenever she can.

The future is bright for this exceptional student leader.