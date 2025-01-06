On wednesday, December 18, Hennessy students returned to school for a morning tea to celebrate their HSC results.

Mrs Kathy Holding, Hennessy principal, is very proud of the 66 students who graduated last year.

She said the 2024 results are some of the best ever achieved at the College.

The results reflected the hard work, talent and persistence of the students and the committed and caring teachers who taught them.

Results were very strong across a very wide range of subjects with students receiving 27 of the highest possible bands in Ancient History, Biology, Community and Family Studies, English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Modern History, Music 1, Physics, Studies of Religion 1 and Visual Arts.

The Dux for 2024 is Ben Knapman who achieved an Atar of 98.95.

Ben studied English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Physics, Chemistry, Ancient History and Studies of Religion 1.

He was also acknowledged as an ‘All-Rounder’ by NESA for achieving the highest band possible in at elast 10 of his units.

Other students who achieved Atars in the 90s were: Cybele Hewitt (97.9), Elizabeth Sinclair (95.55), Lily Boda (92.15) and Lily Murphy (91.65).

Hennessy was ranked 217 across all NSW schools in the Sydney Morning Herald rankings list and is the highest-achieving school in the region.

Mrs Holding said that she was extremely proud of the Class of 2024.

She said that all staff should be thanked for their support of the students and that these results exemplified her mantra that ‘Country kids can do anything’.

Hennessy aims to offer a broad education so all students can achieve their potential and follow their interests and aspirations.

The Class of 2024 are following a wide range of paths to employment, apprenticeships, TAFE and university.

Mrs Holding said the results indicate that Hennessy is an excellent choice for students who want to be challenged to be their best in a supportive and caring environment.

The College is always open to new enrolments and we welcome any enquiries regarding educational opportunities for your child in 2025.