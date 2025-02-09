Residents and businesses are continuing to count the cost of the severe storm that hit Harden Murrumburrah on Monday morning.

A number of locals have had their houses damaged or destroyed after heavy hail, rain and wind hit the region in the early hours of Monday morning.

The local SES has reported it is receiving support from neighbouring units as well as those from Sutton, Yass, Moss Vale, Wingecarribee and Wollongong.

Following the storm the streets of Harden and Murrumburrah looked as though it was covered in snow, instead piled high with hail stones, some roads were cut off due to flooding and locals were urged to stay away from the raging waterways across the region, there were also reports of injured wildlife and debris.

Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke attended the town on Monday morning to survey the damage and to assist locals as they continued the cleanup.

SES were urging locals to reach out if they needed assistance, especially with further rain and storms predicted for the remainder of Monday, through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Motorists are still being urged to check for damaged or closed roads by visiting the Live Traffic website or app.

Locals are being urged to download the Hazards Near Me app to stay up to date with warnings.

Anyone who requires assistance is asked to call the SES on 132 500.