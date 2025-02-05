Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Yass.

Police have said they have concerns for the welfare of Kevin who was last seen at his home on Tuesday morning driving a silver Nissan Navara.

"Kevin, aged 63, was last seen leaving a home in Yass, about 9.00am Tuesday 4 February 2025," a Hume Police District spokesperson said.

"When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

"Police and family hold concerns for Kevin’s welfare due his behaviour being out of character."

Police are asking locals to contact the Yass Police Station or Crime Stoppers if they have seen Kevin or his vehicle.

"Kevin owns a silver coloured, 2014 model, Nissan Navara Utility with the NSW registration plates BZ05AH," the spokesperson said.

"He is described as Caucasian, fair skin, with black/grey hair, medium build and around 180 cm tall.

"Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call The YASS Police Station 02 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."