The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is reminding residents to prepare their pets and animals for the increased risk of storms throughout the ongoing storm season.

Storm season traditionally occurs from September to April each year, during which the frequency of storms, strong winds and heavy rain increases.

NSW SES Randwick Unit member Robert Leach said preparing early and planning for pets is crucial for managing the potential risks.

“Animals are considered a part of our families. When disaster strikes, no one should be faced with a decision to leave animals behind,” Mr Leach said.

“Sadly, we’ve seen too often where people will refuse to evacuate if they can’t take their animals with them. Including animals in emergency planning is not only for the wellbeing of the animal, but for people’s safety too.”

Mr Leach, who is also a Program Officer for the International Fund for Animal Welfare Animal Rescue, has worked rescuing animals all over the world, including Asia, Africa and the South Pacific. In the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20, he worked with vets across the country to rescue animals like koalas, injured in the fires.

“We’ve already seen so much devastation from fires and floods and we’re ensuring we’re better prepared for the next disaster. It’s not a matter of if, but when,” Mr Leach said.

NSW SES large animal rescue expert, Senior Operator Dave King ESM, said it is essential to think about your animals when planning for this storm season.

“Like people, animals can behave differently under stress, so having a plan helps both you and your animals,” Senior Operator King said.

“If your animals are secure and safe, this will leave you free to take care of other members of your family.”

Both Robert Leach and Dave King are key members of the Animal Emergency Incident Management Network – Australia and New Zealand (AEIMN ANZ), a group promoting safer practices at incidents involving domestic animals.

“The Network could be the start of something big,” Senior Operator King said.

“For the first time, experts in managing animal emergencies across the Oceanic region are coming together, sharing their expertise, and collaborating to address any gaps.”

Mr Leach recently joined the NSW SES Randwick Unit, and said he is looking forward to sharing his experience with the organisation’s growing network of animal rescue volunteers.

“The NSW SES has world-class animal rescue capabilities, particularly when it comes to large animal rescue,” Mr Leach said.

“I look forward to strengthening my skillset through the SES and sharing my knowledge with other volunteers.”

NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey said he’s proud to see the growing animal rescue capability within the NSW SES.

“We’re developing world-class skills in animal rescue and we’re sharing those skills around the region. It’s an emerging field of knowledge and the NSW SES is leading the training for emergency service organisations across Australia and New Zealand,” Assistant Commissioner Storey said.

“The capability came to the fore in 2022 when the NSW SES performed more than 66,000 animal rescues.

“We have now trained more than 300 members in large animal rescue over the past two years, allowing the NSW SES to continue to build its large animal rescue capability across the state and beyond.”

For more information on how to get your pets and animals ready for this year’s storm season, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au

Tips to help people prepare animals for storms and emergencies:

- Have a list of multiple properties in different areas where you can relocate your animals to safety.

- Develop a plan for your animals, including; where to go and how to get there, how to identify, secure and transport your animals.

- Prepare your animals early – If your animals are secure and safe, this will leave you free to take care of other members of your family.

- Prepare an emergency kit suitable for your animals, including; non-perishable food, collars, medications and recent vaccination certificates or veterinary records.

- Ensure your animals have accurate identification, are microchipped and correctly registered.

- If you find wildlife impacted during emergencies, please contact your closest licensed wildlife rescue group. Download the IFAW Wildlife Rescue app to be connected at the touch of a button.

- If you need emergency assistance from the NSW SES, call 132 500. If the matter is life-threatening, call Triple Zero (000).