Local firefighters will soon be better equipped to tackle bushfires in communication blackspots thanks to innovative new technology being rolled out by Brisbane company Hypha.

As the region prepared for the 2024/25 bushfire season, the critical communications firm commenced delivery of state-of-the-art Vehicle-as-a-Node (VaaN) technology that will be installed in 5,000 NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicles.

The high-speed internet leverages 4G, 5G, and Starlink technology, turning equipped vehicles into Wi-Fi hotspots for firefighters' mobile devices and internet-enabled equipment.

The result is high-speed data access for RFS personnel anytime, anywhere—eliminating communication black spots in rural and remote areas.

It means emergency staff will now be better equipped to understand and communicate life-threatening situations on the ground, with command centres, and each other, throughout a bushfire disaster – empowering first responders to make life-saving decisions.

The technology enables the latest intelligence, including geolocation data, sophisticated data feeds, and even livestreaming capabilities that were previously out of reach.

CEO of Hypha Group Neil Jamieson said the VaaN technology marks a major evolution in mission-critical communications for public safety.

“RFS and Hypha have worked tirelessly to finalise this contract and begin the rollout,” he said.

“We are all deeply committed to ensuring the safety of communities and the firefighters who protect them, and this is a significant step toward achieving that goal.”

Starlink satellite internet service has been available in Australia since 2021 and is used by more than 250,000 Australians in remote and regional areas, including a prioritised service for RFS use.

Hypha will remotely manage the VaaN equipped vehicles to ensure the units are operating at peak performance with the latest software and interfaces to mobile data terminals and radio systems.

In addition to its own manufacturing and software development, Hypha is proud to have worked with multiple Australian manufactures and some highly nimble international players to deliver the RFS solution.

The RFS has welcomed the rollout, which is expected to take two to three years to complete, and will accommodate various types of firefighting vehicles in remote locations.

“The Hypha team showed a deep understanding of NSW RFS operational and safety challenges, delivering an outstanding commercial and technical solution," an RFS spokesperson said.

“We appreciate the creativity and partnership approach that Hypha exhibits and look forward to enabling our officers on the front line.”