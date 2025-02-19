On Saturday March 1 the Boorowa Show will be celebrating its 135th year with plenty of fun for the whole family to make it a fantastic day out and a way for the community to come together and celebrate.

Tickets will be available at the gate or at the show office ahead of the show with adult entry $15 and $30 for a family pass, or why not become a Boorowa Show member when you visit the show office.

The committee has been working hard and this year's event will include free children’s activities and entertainment for all ages including, face painting, interactive science activities and fun mini-shows by Fizzic’s Education as well as the highly popular Old Kentucky Animal farm where kids and adults alike can pet and cuddle with an array of farm animals in the petting zoo.

Throughout the day Outback Jack's Stockman Show will be holding three performances full of comedy and action which will showcase horsemanship and keep the crowds on their toes as well as working sheep dog demonstrations and whip cracking.

On top of the fascinating exhibits in the pavilions which highlight the best of the Boorowa community, there will also be market and food stalls, live music, livestock exhibits, alpaca judging and exhibits, stud cattle and parade with an emphasis on junior parading and judging.

The poultry exhibit will not only have some fun and amazing birds on display but the winners will receive prizemoney thanks to the very generous sponsors.

The sports shear competition will get the crowds cheering and the yard dog competition continues to grow in size and support with spectators encouraged to watch and learn.

Sheep will be judged and winners awarded with various different competitions for local and visiting breeders and as usual there will be show ring events with some of the best horses and riders competing in the rings as well as carriage driving.

Visitors are being encouraged to join the CWA for a cuppa and catch up with friends before they peruse the many displays of art, photography, cooking, horticulture, fruit, vegetable and produce, wool, handicrafts, needlework, knitting, jams and jellies, pickles and sauces and Lego.

Boorowa Show Society secretary, Narelle Nixon mentioned some extra special additions to the displays for this year's event.

"The show society was contacted by a family in Queensland recently, who wished to see some old trophies from the earliest Boorowa Show’s returned," Narelle said.

"We believe that at least one trophy was from the first recorded show in 1888.

"The committee is hoping to display these trophies in the pavilion when they arrive, so keep an eye out for these pieces of our show history."

The trophies are not only a part of the Show's history but local history as well and will be well worth a look.

"This is the second occasion we have been fortunate to have early trophies return to our town," Narelle said.

"Some may remember the story of another trophy found in an antique shop in NZ from the first show.

"It is now on display in the Boorowa Museum."

The trophies along with other exhibits, events and fun will kick off at the Boorowa Showground from 8am on Saturday March 1.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Visit the Boorowa show website or their Facebook page for more information and to find entries for the event.