This Sunday locals will come together to celebrate the 72nd Koorawatha Show with plenty of fun for the whole family.

With free entertainment for children, dog trials, horse events, market stalls, live music, craft pavilion, food and drink the committee is focusing on ensuring the village show is affordable fun for the whole family.

There will be plenty of entertainment as well as the car and tractor show and shine, free rides on the Cobb and Co Coach for kids.

In the pavilion there will be cooking, jams and preserves, there are three competitions being held as part of the Yard Dog Trials with a class for encouragement, novice and an open trial with some great prizes up for grabs.

In the show ring there will be four rings running with classes for junior riders, pony hacks and hunters, breed classes, senior riders, galloway hacks and hunters, adult riders, hacks and hunters, riding ponies, ridden pony breeds, Australian Stock Horses and ANSA with supreme classes for ridden hack of the show, supreme ridden hunter of the show, supreme rider of the show, supreme led pony breed of the show, supreme champion led ASH, supreme champion ridden ASH and the Graham and Nan Stewart Best of Breed memorial prize which is selected by the announcer staff.

There will be demonstrations, reptile displays, jumping castle, fantastic market stalls galore and plenty more.

Koorawatha Show president Howard Duffy is very excited for the 72nd year of the event, which is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the village and all that it has to offer.

"There's going to be the normal Show things, the dog trials, the horse show, there's the working dog trials with the sheep and those sort of events," Howard said.

"There's going to be the Reptile Man as well, who is very, very popular, especially when you come from the city and you wouldn't know a good snake from a bad snake.

"There's also going to be the Cobb and Co Stage Coach and that's free for the kids, so they can just jump on that and go around as many times as they like."

The committee is still finalising the numbers of stall holders as well as other amusements for the crowds throughout the day.

"The cars are coming, there's a car club from Young and we're trying to get ahold of some more," Howard said.

"We're trying to get ahold of the Grenfell one as well."

The 2025 Show is Howard's first year as the president and so far it has been a fantastic experience for the local, who said the committee is especially focused on trying to keep the costs down for attendees.

"We're trying to keep it as cost effective as possible for families," he said.

"We do understand the cost of living and things have gone up and it is hard out there.

"We're trying to make it as cheap as it can be."

The Koorawatha Co-op will be running the food for the Show on the day with a fantastic menu with the traditional sausage sandwiches, egg and bacon rolls and lots more fare on offer.

Anyone looking for an affordable and fun day out, be sure to head to Koorawatha Showground on Sunday March 2.