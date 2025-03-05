It was a record breaking day on Saturday for the 135th Boorowa Show with the number of attendees up, the number of entrants up and a very impressive array of highlights that showcased the community spirit of Boorowa.

The Show delivered another fantastic day of agricultural showcases, family-friendly entertainment, and community spirit with all the usual attractions and some exciting new features, the event drew an impressive crowd despite the heat.

Boorowa Show Society Secretary, Narelle Nixon said the event was a fantastic achievement for the committee and the community.

"It was a really good result from the event overall," she said.

"The day was really hot, so we had more people attending earlier in the day, but still an impressive turnout."

One of the standout performances was Outback Jack’s Stockman Show, which entertained audiences across three separate shows with action-packed horsemanship, working sheepdog demonstrations, and whip-cracking.

"Outback Jack’s Stockman Show was very well received by children and adults alike," Narelle said.

The livestock sections saw strong participation, with over 100 alpacas and more than 250 poultry entries, despite recent storms that had impacted local producers.

"We were more than happy with the results for the events, from the yard dog competition and various livestock judging categories to the great number of entries in the poultry section," Narelle said.

The Sports Shear competition also reached new heights, with a record number of shearers competing.

The pavilion was once again a highlight, filled with impressive displays of art, photography, cooking, horticulture, and an array of homemade jams, pickles, and sauces. Showgoers also enjoyed market and food stalls, live music, and free children’s activities, including face painting and interactive science shows by Fizzic’s Education.

A special moment for the show came with the arrival of historic trophies dating back to the earliest Boorowa Shows.

A Queensland family had recently reached out to return these significant pieces of the show’s history, with at least one believed to be from the first recorded event in 1888. This marks the second occasion where early trophies have been returned to Boorowa, following the discovery of a trophy from the first show in an antique shop in New Zealand, now housed in the Boorowa Museum.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the dedication of volunteers, sponsors, and community members.

"We would like to thank the sponsors that helped make the event happen," Narelle said.

"President Robert Styles, who has been on the committee for years but had his first year as President, has noted how much work goes into pulling off the event.

"Robert and the committee as a whole would like to thank all volunteers, community members, and exhibitors who participated in this year's show."

Special appreciation was extended to the event’s major sponsor, Bendigo Community Bank, as well as ANZ, Fox and Lillie, Gooramma Poll Dorset Stud, JDI, and Corkhills Ag.

With another successful year in the books, the Boorowa Show continues to be a proud tradition that celebrates the region’s agricultural heritage, community involvement, and family fun.

The show society looks forward to planning next year’s event and welcoming everyone back for the 136th Boorowa Show.