Nominations are now open for the 2025 Australia Day Awards in the Hilltops region.

Members of the public are invited to nominate individuals and groups under various award categories with Award winners announced on Australia Day, 26 January 2025.

Hilltops Mayor Brian Ingram said the awards were an important way to acknowledge and thank special people in the community and urges members of the public to participate in the nomination process.

“The Australia Day Awards celebrate the remarkable contribution of our local community members to the Hilltops region," Mayor Ingram said.

"These awards offer a chance to formally recognise residents who have demonstrated exceptional service and contribution to the progress and growth of our area."

BOOROWA

Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Boorowa are now open and close on Friday 6 December 2024:

- Lions/Apex Citizen of the Year

- Rotary Young Achiever of the Year

- Community Awards

- The Len and Joan Memorial Award

- Sports Awards

- Rural Fire Service Awards

- Landcare Awards

Nominations for awards organised by specific community groups and organisations can be made by contacting the relevant organisation or Australia Day Committee directly via Sharon Meere.

HARDEN

The Harden area includes Harden-Murrumburrah and the villages of Wombat, Galong and Jugiong.

Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Harden are now open and close on Friday 10 January 2025:

- Junior Citizen of the Year

- Citizen of the Year

- Senior Citizen of the Year

- Community Involvement in Sport

- Towncare Award

Nominations are to be in writing with a short resume about the person being nominated and nomination forms are also available from Lorraine at Whichcraft Cottage in Murrumburrah.

YOUNG

The Young area includes Young and the villages of Koorawatha, Bribbaree, Monteagle, Milvale, Murringo, Bendick Murrell and Maimuru.

Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Young are now open and close on Friday 10 January 2025:

- Junior Citizen of the Year

- Citizen of the Year

- Business of the Year

- Sports Person of the Year

Unless stated otherwise, nomination forms available on Council’s website at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/