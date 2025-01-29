With perfect weather and a fantastic turnout at Carrington Park the winners of the Australia Day 2025 Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Sportsperson of the year were awarded.

David Munnerly was the master of ceremonies for the celebration with Malachi Tonpi, son of Marnie Freeman and grandson of Norma Freeman, conducting the Welcome to Country and Peter and Julie O'Connor performing an amazing rendition of We Are Australian and Julie and the Young Town Band performing the National Anthem.

Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Australia Day Ambassador to Young Michael Tomalaris presented the awards during the ceremony held on Sunday morning following the Citizenship Ceremony.

Georgia Wheeler was named the Sportsperson of the year for Young, you can read all about her and her many achievements on the back page of today's paper.

James Payne was awarded Junior Citizen of the Year for his hard work and dedication to the community, as well as his leadership roll within Hennessy Catholic College.

"James Payne, the Junior Citizen of the Year, is recognised for his exceptional leadership, community service and commitment, he is recognised as diligent, respectful and a valued member of Hennessy Catholic College but also, the wider community at large," Mayor Ingram said.

"His selfless acts of service are recognised and applauded.

"Completing his Higher School Certificate in 2024, James served as Vice Captain and College Captain, demonstrating maturity, respect and dedication to student wellbeing and fostering positive relationships.

"He led a successful fundraising initiative for a social justice program in Cambodia, helping raise $6,400 for building houses in a rural village."

James has contributed and volunteered for a huge array of pastoral, spiritual, social justice and sporting events having also received numerous sports and community service awards including the prestigious Gold House Award from Hennessy Catholic College.

"In addition to his College achievements, James is involved in his local Catholic parish and a member of the Youth Group, and assisting the Parish Committee with fundraising events," Mayor Ingram said.

"(James is a member of) the NSW Rural Fire Service Boara brigade alongside his father and various sporting and cultural events such as assisting with the coaching of junior soccer and hockey, and assisting with the sound and lighting of various Hilltops Regional Theatre Company productions.

"In 2024 he was recognised with the Helen Hanbury Leadership Award and the NSW Volunteer of the Year Recognition Award - Central West for his outstanding community service.

"James will continue in 2025 with his contributions while starting an electrical apprenticeship and will no doubt remain a vibrant and active member of the local commuity of Young and the wider Hilltops area.

"James is commended for his admirable level of leadership, maturity and dedication that he has brought to the local community, he is a wonderful role model for others through his genuine and ongoing commitment and participation and service."

Mayor Ingram then proudly presented well loved and known local, Bill Kearney with the Young Citizen of the Year award.

A former businessman, a dedicated supporter of many local community groups and organisations as well as the first tourist officer for the area, one who continues to volunteer at the Tourist Information Centre to this day.

"Bill was born and raised in Young and started his career in his father's menswear store, WH Kearney's House of Distinction, in 1958," Mayor Ingram said.

"Which was the shop, now leased, by Just Jeans.

"It might not be well known, but Bill is also Young's first tourism officer, working first on a part time basis for the Young Municipal Council and founding Kearney's Travel in 1968, also housed in the menswear store.

"He worked alongside his father up until WH, or Bill Senior, passed away in 1989 and then continued working both family businesses up until 1994.

"Bill's commitment to community services span many roles, which have included sponsoring sporting organisations, community, church, schools, hospital and disability services through his store.

"Helping at St Anne's Catholic School while his children attended there from 1969 to 1988, volunteering his time and skills at his beloved Young Golf Club, Bill has been a life member at the Club since 2020 and has written a book about its history for the 100th year centenary."

Bill won the Australia Day Community Event Award in 2017 after organising the Wiradjuri Golf Day the previous year.

He had also been dedicated to writing the weekly golf reports for the Young Witness and 2LF radio to ensure that the successes of his fellow golfers could be acknowledged.

"As a senior member of the Catholic community in Young Bill is involved in many outreach programs, fundraising, parish finance, day to day opening and closing of the church and supporting the local priests in their ministry," Mayor Ingram said.

"Even at 83, Bill continues to contribute to the region, working part time at the Young and Hilltops Regional Information Centre and spreading holiday cheer as Santa.

"His lifework exemplifies the spirit of community service, always putting others before himself.

"Congratulations Bill."

Bill spoke, thanking the community, encouraging locals to get involved with the Tourist Information Centre, be it by visiting or volunteering, and thanking those who had supported him, including his wife, Mary, who has been playing the piano up at Mercy Care Mt St Joseph's for decades.