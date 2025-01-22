Locals will come together to celebrate all things Australia on Sunday January 26 at Newson Park in Harden and Wagenbah Oval in Wombat.

There are plenty of activities for residents to soak up and join in with action starting at Harden from 8am with breakfast and entertainment by local musicians and singers and 10am at Wombat with the all day activities kicking off.

Australia Day ambassador, Executive Officer of the Australian Organics Recycling Association and former CEO of Keep Australia Beautiful NSW, Peter McLean joining in with all of the fun.

Attendees in Harden are being encouraged to bring their own chair or rug to join in celebrating the local community with the Australia Day Awards ceremony, Peter McLean inspiring with an address to the crowd and the announcements of awards and presentations as well as joining in singing the National Anthem.

Anyone who would like more information about the Harden celebration is being encouraged to contact Lorraine Brown by phoning 0413 977 199 or emailing mhbljb@gmail.com.

In Wombat the fun will continue with a tractor pull, vintage car display, antique engine display, the Brendon Holmes Memorial for Best Dressed Australiana, market stalls and the Bushfield camel rides.

From 12pm there will be a free sausage sizzle as well as the annual and highly popular parade before the awards ceremony at 12.30pm where awards will be presented for citizenship and sports.

Peter McLean will be in attendance at Wombat to share his message with the locals as well.

The Australia Day committee and the Wombat Progress Association have been working very hard to ensure that the celebrations will be fun filled and honour the spirit of the local communities as well as those who work so hard to make them the amazing and wonderful places they are, all while embodying the spirit of Australia.

The 2025 Australia Day celebrations are being supported by Hilltops Council, the National Australia Day Council and Smarty Grants.

To celebrate and enjoy the day further across the Hilltops region, enjoy free entry to the Council’s pools in Boorowa, Harden, Jugiong, and Young.

For those who have roadside rubbish collection in Harden Murrumburrah on the public holiday, collection will be as usual.

Be sure to check with local eateries, pubs and clubs who have all got plenty of events on to celebrate the day.