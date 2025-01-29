Australia Day is a time to celebrate the importance of belonging to a community and making meaningful contributions to the lives of others, Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke said.

Australia Day celebrations kicked off early across the Cootamundra electorate, with resounding support for Neale Daniher AO, following the announcement as our 2025 Australian of the Year.

"Neale's tireless advocacy for finding a cure for motor neurone disease (MND) has inspired the nation and highlighted the power of grit, determination and dedication," Ms Cooke said

"There is no one more deserving of this honour at this time than Neale. It was wonderful to see the community spirit so strong in Ungarie today where the Daniher legacy is alive and well."

Ms Cooke travelled widely across the electorate to mark the occasion.

“Our communities are the absolute heart and soul of our towns and villages,” Ms Cooke said.

“It fills me with immense pride to see people coming together to celebrate the spirit of this day, which for me, represents the strength of our communities in uniting us and providing support when it’s most needed.

“From our Men’s Sheds, CWA groups, Meals on Wheels, Youth Groups, Hospital Auxiliaries, and Lions Clubs, the list goes on.

"They all share a common purpose: to provide a platform for connection and the camaraderie that underpins our communities."

Ms Cooke also extended congratulations to the recipients of Australia Day Awards across the electorate, including Neville Kschenka, Mayor of Narrandera, and Geoffrey Baker from Cowra, who were both awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

She also recognised Tony Clough from the NSW Rural Fire Service in Junee, who was awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM).

“We need to nurture our sense of community, and the hard work and dedication of people like those recognised today strengthen the bonds between residents. Their contributions play a vital role in fostering a sense of belonging and pride in our regions,” Ms Cooke said.