Want to meet the real Raygun, entertain the kids and raise money for a good cause?

Come join Bunyip Preschool for the surprise RAYGUN KIDS DISCO PARTY this Friday (28th February) at the Harden Country Club!

100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Bunyip Preschool Harden to aid in the recovery from our recent storm.

Doors open at 5pm, with a special guest appearance and kids breaking workshop with Olympian Raygun from 5.30pm!

This will be followed by a fun kids disco party!

Did you know Olympian Raygun has family ties to Harden?

When she heard about the devastating effects the recent hailstorm has had on our community she was keen to put on a feel good fundraiser to help get our amazing daycare and preschool Bunyip back on their feet!

With our daycare closed for at least six months this is a great opportunity for a fun family night out, with a good cause at heart.

Children and family from all towns are welcomed to support this fun and important event.

Tickets can be bought online at https://events.humanitix.com/raygundisco.

Find more details on the Bunyip and Harden Country Club Facebook pages.