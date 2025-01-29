Local sporting superstar Georgia Wheeler was awarded the 2025 Sportsperson of the Year following all of her success in the swimming pool, on the football field and in athletics, not only from over the past 12 months, but throughout her life.

Georgia was presented with her award by Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Australia Day Ambassador to Young, and sporting journalist, Michael Tomalaris, during the Australia Day ceremony held at Carrington Park on Sunday.

Georgia, who is a very dedicated and successful teenager, was honoured by the award with her family and friends in attendance to celebrate the award as well as all of Georgia's many achievements throughout her life.

"Georgia is a 13-year-old student at Young High School and has represented both Young and the Riverina at the highest levels of competition over several years in various sports, including state level gymnastics, national level athletics, state level cross country, Riverina level touch football and netball, but swimming is where Georgia really shines," Mayor Ingram said.

"In July 2024 she competed in the NSW Country Short Course Championships, where she won five gold medals and set a NSW Country record in the 50m backstroke for her age group.

"This qualified her to compete at the Australian Open Swimming Championships in South Australia this month, where she will have the opportunity to race against athletes like her idol Kaylee Mckeown, the Olympic backstroker."

Georgia also broke several NSW Country and school swimming records and earned a silver medal in the 50m backstroke, a silver in relay, and a bronze in the 100m backstroke at the NSW Senior State Age Championships last December and will represent Young at the National Championships in Brisbane this year competing in the 50m backstroke, the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and the 100m freestyle.

"Georgia's dedication and commitment to her sport are evident in the countless early morning hours she spends driving to Goulburn or Canberra to train or Cootamundra during the winter to access the heated pool," Mayor Ingram said.

"Georgia attends school and then swims for hours after class, demonstrating her unwavering focus and determination.

"Congratulations Georgia."

Congratulations indeed, Georgia also competed at the NSW Country Championships held in Griffith recently where she won gold in the 50m freestyle, gold in the 50m breaststroke, gold in the 50m backstroke, gold in the 100m backstroke and silver in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 200m backstroke.

She also had a new personal best time and took 8 seconds off her previous PB.