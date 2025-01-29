There was a fantastic turnout at the Australia Day ceremonies held in Harden and Wombat on Sunday with some very well deserving locals awarded for their dedication and devotion to the area.

Kicking off the day in Harden Murrumburrah locals enjoyed breakfast ahead of the main ceremony where Maryanne Fitzgerald was named the Harden Murrumburrah citizen of the year.

Maryanne goes above and beyond for the community and has been congratulated for her win by Can Assist Harden, of which she is the treasurer.

"It is with great pride that we acknowledge Maryanne Fitzgerald, our dedicated treasurer, as the recipient of Harden's 2025 citizen of the year award," Can Assist Harden said.

"Maryanne's commitment to her role is exemplary, showcasing her diligence and knowledge.

"We are grateful for her ongoing contributions to our Committee over the past 24 years.

"Please join us in congratulating Maryanne on this outstanding achievement, recognising her devotion to our community.

"Thank you for your unwavering commitment."

Harden Murrumburrah senior citizen of the year was awarded to Jim Wright with former Hennessy Catholic College student Bella Cooper winning the junior citizen of the year.

"Congratulations to Year 12, 2024 student Bella Cooper," Hennessy Catholic College said.

"Bella was named Harden Australia Day Junior Citizen of the Year."

Bella wasn't able to attend the ceremony, however, her father received the award on her behalf from Harden Murrumburrah Australia Day organiser Lorraine Brown and the Australia Day ambassador Peter McLean.

Allison Manwaring and Carol Baker were the winners of the Harden Murrumburrah special community award with Jeremy and Teigan Martin being named as the recipients of the community involvement in sports award, while Graham Hill was the deserving winner of the Towncare award.

In Wombat the celebrations kicked off with the tractor pull, camel rides and entertainment for everyone ahead of the highly anticipated annual street parade.

A huge congratulations goes out to Wombatian Citizen of the Year Chris Manchester and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year Grace Card.

Locals and visitors alike had a fantastic and fun filled day in near perfect weather.

A huge congratulations goes out to organisers and all of the winners of the many fantastic awards received throughout the day.

In Boorowa the winner of the Lions/Apex Boorowa Citizen of the year was Phillip and Trish Riles, the Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award was won by John Snelling, Rotary Young Achiever of the Year went to Molly Stephens, the Boorowa Community Landcare Award was presented to Paul Cavanagh, Keagan Size was the recipient of the Senior Sportsperson of the Year, Harry Dymock was named as the 18 and under sportsperson of the year, while Amali Bush was awarded the 12 and under sportsperson of the year, the boys Open Touch Team were the sporting team of the year, Keagan Size picked up the Club Person of the Year award and the community awards were presented to Judy Ford, John 'Jack' Ryan and Ann Wales.

In Young, Bill Kearney was named the Citizen of the Year, James Payne the junior citizen of the year and Georgia Wheeler the sportsperson of the year.