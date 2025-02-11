The stage is set for an unforgettable night of storytelling, artistry, and cinema as the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail launches with a special Opening Night event at Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex on Friday, 7 March 2025.

This year’s launch is extra special, marking 20 years of cinema in the historic Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex.

Since its establishment, Southern Cross Cinema has been the beating heart of film in the Hilltops community, run by dedicated volunteers from Hilltops Arts Inc.

This milestone is a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and the collective passion that keeps the cinema alive in the Hilltops region.

The Editors' Realm: The Art of Making Movies

The evening will take audiences behind the scenes of filmmaking with an exclusive Artist Talk by Kev Greaves of Reload Productions Australia.

With over 25 years in special effects and post-production, Kev will unravel the magic behind movie-making, answering questions like:

- How do explosions look so real?

- How does Superman fly?

- How does film editing shape the stories we love?

Kev’s engaging Artist Talk and Special Effects Demonstration will showcase the power of editing, visual effects, sound, and colour in bringing stories to life.

Premiere: Scratch the Surface

The night also features the premiere of a short documentary, produced by Kev Greaves, highlighting three extraordinary Hilltops artists—a visual artist, a composer, and a sculptor – just ‘scratching the surface’ of the incredible talent that lies within our local community.

This raw and intimate film dives into the creative process, capturing the struggles, breakthroughs, and dedication that drive artistic expression.

It’s a rare glimpse into how different mediums—film, music, and visual arts—intertwine to tell powerful stories.

Join Us for an unmissable night of creativity and community on Friday, 7 March 2025 at the Southern Cross Cinema, 96 Main Street, Young.

Doors open at 6:30pm with refreshments on arrival.

As the first stop on the 15-day Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail, this event sets the tone for a celebration of art, music, film, and community spirit.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic with tickets on sale now!

Book your spot online at https://qrco.de/opening-night or in person at the Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex, 96 Main Street, Young or by calling (02) 6382 1000.

SHARON SMITHERS