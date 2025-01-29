During the Australia Day ceremony in Young one new conferee became an Australian citizen and was celebrated by the community.

Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram performed the ceremony which welcomed Jenifee Roberts as the most recent Australian citizen to the Hilltops and shared a very special message to the community about the importance of being united together.

"Australia Day is a time for all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate," Mayor Ingram said.

"The story of Australia spans over 65,000 years and continues to evolve today.

"Today we reflect our past, embrace our present and look towards our future.

"We listen to and respect each other's stories, contributions and aspirations, united in celebrating our Australian identity."

Mayor Ingram paid tribute to the Australian spirit celebrated throughout the community.

"We honour the resilience of our communities and the spirit and generosity that defines the Australian spirit," he said.

"We respect personal journeys, history and contributions of every Australian all of which contribute to our nation's story.

"Australia Day is a celebration of the strength and diversity of our people and the natural beauty that surrounds us."

Though the meaning of Australia Day means different things for locals within the community, Mayor Ingram believes that it is one thing that is able to unite.

"For each of us, Australia Day holds different meanings, shaped by our background, it is a day for all Australians to reflect on our shared values, respect our differences and celebrate our unity," he said.

"Today, let us recognise the quiet achievers amongst us, the everyday heroes who selflessly contribute to our communities without seeking recognition, from our dedicated volunteers to our frontline and emergency service workers, they reflect the service and sacrifice that makes our nation strong.

"Today we are united in celebration of our shared journey as Australians."

Mayor Ingram said he finds it very rewarding being able to officiate over welcoming new citizens into the community.

"It is a very special day and it is very special today," he said.

"Australian Citizenship Ceremonies are an important part of Australia Day ceremonies and this ceremony is one of many being held around this great country today.

"Today marks a special and important step in the life of our conferee and for those sharing this occasion with her."

Jenifee was joined by her family at the ceremony where she said her pledge and was presented with her Australian Citizenship Certificate and a native plant.

The community in attendance came together to welcome Jenifee into the Hilltops community and as an Australian Citizen.