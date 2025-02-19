From Friday February 21, 2025 to 5pm Saturday February 22 a huge challenge will be held to raise funds for a local legend who is now facing his own challenge and two charities that will benefit locals within the community.

One More Round for Roy will be fundraising for Roy Jewitt and his family following the fundraising champion's stroke at the end of last year as well as MND and the Stroke Foundation with an event that Roy had planned on completing himself.

Many locals know Roy as the happy, healthy and compassionate man who has done so much for the community between raising funds for Motor Neuron Disease and the Cancer Council as well as volunteering his time and effort to local junior and senior sporting teams throughout the years as well as showing his support to many families within the community who have had to deal with their own challenges.

In winter last year, Roy was one of the brave souls who jumped and swam in a dam to raise money for the Cancer Council, he also rowed for 24 hours to raise money for MND in 2024, however, in October his life changed forever after he suffered a stroke.

On the evening of Thursday October 24, 2024, following what he considered a normal day of work and a session at the gym, Roy suffered a severe stroke at home.

His wife called an Ambulance and Roy was rushed to Wagga where it was discovered he had suffered a major stroke and other very dangerous blood clots were found, as a result Roy was taken to Canberra for surgery.

Following the traumatic and scary experience, Roy and his family faces a long road ahead with hospitalisation and rehabilitation.

The community is rallying around Roy and as such One More Round for Roy is being held with locals being challenged to row, ride and run, an event that Roy, himself, was going to take on for 24 hours to raise funds for MND.

One More Round for Roy will also be donating funds to support the Stroke Foundation and extended the event to include 24 hours of walking around Cranfield Oval where One More Round for Roy will take place.

There will be a canteen open 24 hours, a coffee machine available throughout the entire event and live entertainment will be on hand on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Friday night there will also be a sausage sizzle and food vendor vans will be on site throughout the 24 hours.

The funds raised will be split with MND Australia to receive 25 percent, the Stroke Foundation 25 percent and 50 percent to go towards Roy and his family as he recovers from his stroke.

"We need to say a huge thank you to the community of Young, who so generously support everything that is on," Wendy Silk said.

"We have been very fortunate with our sponsorship requests, and have cash sponsors, we well as many in kind sponsor and donations of raffle prizes."

So be sure to give back to a local who has given so much of himself to the community and be at Cranfield Oval, Young from 5pm on Friday February 21 for One More Round for Roy.