The Rotary Club of Boorowa will be holding an art exhibition and sale as a tribute to the late Ros Evans and as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

The community is invited to join with the Rotary Club of Boorowa for a special exhibition and sale of intriguing works by and from the collection of the late Roslyn Evans.

This event offers a chance to experience and purchase beautiful artwork with a meaningful cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local community groups and charities supported by the Boorowa Rotary Community Op-Shop.

Opening night of the event will be on Friday March 14 from 4pm with the live auction beginning from 6.30pm.

Exhibition and general sales will be available from Saturday March 15 to Sunday March 23 at the Boorowa Recreation Club at 36-44 Market Street, Boorowa.

Opening hours for the exhibition are weekdays from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 10.30am to 8pm and Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

For more information contact Lyn on 0427 900 313 or Julie on 0427 853 199.