The 2024 National Cherry Festival committee had to make a really tough decision over the weekend to cancel the majority of the event following safety concerns with the huge amount of rain that fell on the region.

On Friday the entertainment, rides and sideshow alley kept the crowd entertained despite the rain and those in attendance were able to take in the fireworks despite the weather.

The annual Cherry Pie Eating Competition was able to be held out the front of the Town Hall just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon and the first ever Cherry Twirl and the Pip Spit competition was able to go ahead on Sunday, and the entertainment and fun on Friday was still able to move forward, despite the rain, however, the events planned for Saturday, including the parade, and most of the events on Sunday were called off due to safety concerns.

Robert Donges played host to some amazing stalls at Robert's Shark Tank Museum and Collectable, so visitors were able to check out produce and products as well as taking a look at all of the amazing items on display, all while staying dry.

The indoor activities, such as the Lego Display, art exhibition, photography exhibition, CWA Trash and Treasure and Art and Calligraphy exhibition were all still open and visitors to town made the most of the local shops that opened their doors all weekend, as well as the local eateries with the main street packed with visitors and locals alike getting a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Unfortunately the Donges Supa IGA Big Breakfast was cancelled and the main stage in Anderson Park was shutdown as a result of the weather, however, there were still plenty of amusements and rides for attendees to enjoy.

Performers were still able to entertain, and stall holders and food vans pushed through and sideshow alley was busy with a decent crowd attending on Sunday morning to soak up the options.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the Young Airport over the weekend recorded 36.8mm up to 9am on Saturday November 30, 68.4mm by 9am on Sunday December 1 and 3.2mm up to 9am on Monday December 2, however, according to many locals they received a lot more rain within town, with up to an inch recorded before 9am on Saturday morning and some reports of over 100mm throughout the weekend.

The committee had to make the hard decision to cancel the parade and some of the highlights just before 11am on Saturday morning.

"We know some festival highlights can't go ahead today due to safety reasons, and we share your disappointment," the committee said.

"But safety comes first, and we're still packed with cherry-filled fun for you to enjoy!"

Though the 2024 National Cherry Festival wasn't able to go ahead as originally planned, it was still a great weekend for locals and visitors alike, despite the rain, hail and wind and the committee are already working hard to plan for the 2025 event.