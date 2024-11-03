The Harden Community Bank Show is back, bringing a day full of excitement, tradition, and entertainment to Murrumburrah on Saturday, November 16th. This beloved event promises something for everyone, making it the perfect day out for families, friends, and community members alike.

Win a Family Pass! To kick things off, the show is offering a chance to win a family pass that covers entry for two adults and two children. Entering is easy:

1. Follow the Harden Community Bank Show Facebook page.

2. Like and share the competition post.

3. Tag three friends in the comments.

Be quick—entries close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy the show for free!

A Day Packed with Highlights The centerpiece of this year’s show is the Hilltops Diesel Quick Shear Competition, which begins at 1 p.m. and is sure to draw a crowd. With entries closing at 12:30 p.m., the competition promises high stakes and fierce talent. Entry fees are $100 for the open category, $75 for intermediate, and $50 for novice. The prize pool is impressive, with $10,000 up for grabs for the first-place winner in the open category, $2,000 for second, and $1,000 for third. Intermediate competitors can win $1,500 for first, $800 for second, and $400 for third, while novice participants vie for prizes, including $300 for the top spot.

Beyond the shearing competition, the show features a wide range of activities and attractions:

• Woodchop events that showcase raw skill and precision.

• Equestrian and cattle displays highlighting the region’s agricultural excellence.

• Pavilion exhibits filled with local crafts, produce, and displays.

• The dog high jump and dachshund dash, sure to bring laughter and cheers from the crowd.

• The enchanting performance by Fairy La La, perfect for younger guests.

Shop and Explore Shoppers will love the Ringers Western Mobile Country Clothing Store, which will be on-site with a truckload of popular items and fresh new additions. Whether you’re looking for classic country wear or the latest trends, the store has something for everyone. Plus, Afterpay, Zippay, and EFTPOS make it easy to shop without worry.

Plan Your Visit Entry options are flexible, with a single-day pass available for $40. For those planning to come with friends or family, group bundles are a great deal: $100 for three passes and $120 for four passes.

Whether you’re competing, browsing, or just soaking in the lively atmosphere, there’s no better way to enjoy a day in Murrumburrah.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and join the fun—this year’s show is set to be an unforgettable day filled with laughter, competition, and community pride.