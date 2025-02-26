Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary had a mix of celebration and loss in 2024, as well as a huge year on the fund raising trail with purchases adding up to $36,887.61 made for the Boorowa MPS, benefitting the whole community.

Following her long term commitment to the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary Greta Campbell was awarded UHANSW Life membership

On behalf of the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary, Jenny Carter's successful application to host the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, saw the one and only Melbourne Cup visit Boorowa.

A rare event enjoyed by many locals, and especially Boorowa MPS Aged Care residents and those from Burrowa House.

Sadly, we farewelled Maureen Beere and Pheobe Stewart, two admired and hard working Auxiliary volunteers who gave many years of service to the Boorowa community.

Throughout 2024 the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary held a Mother's Day Stall, Hosted the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour in Boorowa, held the Melbourne Cup High Tea, produced calendars sponsored by local businesses and held a Christmas raffle.

Boorowa community's generosity during the 2023-2024 financial years, assisted in the purchase of equipment, that due to small budgets, our MPS was unable to afford.

The total cost of purchases was $36,887.61and was made up of:

- 4 x lounge chairs

- 3 x Treadelen HiLo couches

- 3 x Powerlift chairs

- 5 x toilet aids

- linen

- aged residents Christmas vouchers

- TVs for residential aged care

- Netflix subscription

- 2 x Aspire Mobile Air Chair and Footrest

- Relief chair and footrest

- Annual water cooler rental

- Hover Jack patient lift

- Hover mat lateral transfer

- ARJO head raisers

We need you in 2025.

If you'd like to join our branch, doing a little or a lot, attending meetings or not, or just to be there as a backup - please contact us, we would love to have you.

Volunteers range in age, there are no barriers.

Volunteers are from all walks of life, men and women.

What's in it for you? Friendship, fulfilment and pride in caring for your community as a member of the United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW Inc.

Inquiries for volunteering and membership can be made through the website at https://uhansw.com.au/volunteer or by contacting jenny.a.carter@gmail.com or debbie.rheinberger@gmail.com or 0417 430 190.

Our first fundraiser of the year is the Mother's Day Stall, more information to come, however, donations of potted plant cuttings, knitted, sewn or crocheted items Mum may like would be greatly appreciated.

Contact jenny.a.carter@gmail.com 0459571114 or debbie.rheinberger@gmail.com 0417430190.