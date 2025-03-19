Members of the Young Hospital Auxiliary held their monthly meeting Thursday 13 March 2025 in the meeting room at the Young Health Facility.

As usual it was a jampacked agenda chaired by President Janice Ward.

Planning is well underway for the Auxiliary’s autumn High Tea to be held at St John’s Anglican Church Hall on Saturday 12 April commencing at 2.00 pm.

The cost is $25.

An attractive flyer advertising the event will be seen in Boorowa Street windows.

To make bookings please contact Janice on 0419 494 926 or Libby on 0457 066 460.

Details can also be accessed on the Young Hospital Auxiliary’s Facebook page.

This event is a major fund raiser for the Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary approved the purchase of a fetal pillow at a cost of approximately $850 as requested by the Maternity section.

The fetal pillow will aid the delivery of babies and the comfort of mothers.

The Auxiliary regularly considers requests from the Hospital staff for the purchase of equipment which will be of benefit to the patients.

Ms Lucy Dunstan, Site Manager of the Young Health Facility, will host members on an inspection tour of the Hospital this month, providing members an opportunity to see some of their donations in use and a greater knowledge of the operation of the Hospital.

Several members of the Auxiliary attended the UHA’s Regional Conference in Harden last week where a motion was presented by the Young Branch concerning the timely treatment of strokes.

The Auxiliary holds the strong view that rural and regional communities should have equal access to timely stroke treatment as metropolitan communities.

The motion will now be presented at the State Conference later in the year, and if accepted, will be forwarded to the NSW Minister of Health.

New member, Libby Woods, was presented with her Auxiliary badge by President Janice Ward.

The Auxiliary meets the first Thursday of the month at 10.30 am, usually in the meeting room at the Young Health Facility.

New members or interested parties are welcome.

LIBBY PLUMLEY