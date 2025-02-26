BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern) is recruiting representatives for its Advisory Committee, including a primary care provider, and women aged 50-74 who are clients of the service.

People who speak a language other than English at home, who are Aboriginal or who are living with disability are encouraged to apply, as are people from isolated communities.

Committee representatives need to live or work in areas covered by Murrumbidgee or Southern NSW Local Health Districts.

Acting Director, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern) Jessamy Chambers says the committee’s role is to provide consumer input, advice and feedback to enhance access, planning and development of screening and assessment services.

“Members of our Advisory Committee are our eyes and ears on the ground, providing us with valuable local insights that help us to continually monitor and improve our services,” she said.

“Breast screening saves lives, so please consider joining us, knowing you will make an important contribution to the health and wellbeing of your community, helping to shape the services we provide.”

Committee meetings are held four times a year and it is possible to attend remotely.

For further information, or to apply for this volunteer role, please email: MLHD-BreastScreenNSW@health.nsw.gov.au.