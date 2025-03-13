NSW Health continues to urge the public to be vigilant and take precautions against mosquitoes as a second death is recorded in a person from Japanese encephalitis (JE) infection in NSW this year.

A man aged in his 70s, who was earlier reported to have acquired JE while holidaying in the Murrumbidgee region, died on 6 March in hospital where he had been receiving care for JE.

This is the second death from JE acquired in NSW this year, and the fourth since the virus was first detected in NSW in 2022.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones.

Further, a probable case of JE infection has been identified in a man in his 20s in northern NSW.

He likely acquired the infection in the northwest of the state when travelling between Moree Plains, Tamworth, and Gunnedah shires. He has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

This is the fifth person infected with JE in NSW this season.

NSW Health's Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said it was important people take all steps to protect themselves and get vaccinated against JE.

“People need to take mosquito borne infections seriously, especially as people start the clean-up from recent floods in an environment where mosquitos thrive,” Dr McAnulty said.

“Standing water, like that left after mass rainfall and floods, makes for ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This increases people’s risk of being bitten, especially if they’re working outdoors.”

JE vaccine is available through local General Practitioners, Aboriginal health services and pharmacists to anyone who lives or routinely works in various inland LGAs or high-risk occupations. It is free for people who meet the eligibility criteria.

People should make an appointment and let the provider know it is for the JE vaccine, as they may require a few days' notice to order the vaccine.

JE virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products.

There is no specific treatment for JE which, in some cases, can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions, reduced consciousness and death.

The best thing people throughout the state can do to protect themselves and their families is to take steps to avoid mosquitoes.

Simple actions you can take include:

- Applying repellent to exposed skin. Use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Check the label for reapplication times

- Re-applying repellent regularly, particularly after swimming. Be sure to apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent

- Wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeve shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks

- Avoiding going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially dawn and dusk

- Using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units and mosquito coils to repel mosquitoes (mosquito coils should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas)

- Covering windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps

- Removing items that may collect water such as old tyres and empty pots from around your home to reduce the places where mosquitoes can breed

- Using repellents that are safe for children. Most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older. Always check the label for instructions

- Protecting infants aged less than three months by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting, secured along the edges

- While camping, use a tent that has fly screens to prevent mosquitoes entering or sleep under a mosquito net

Information on eligibility for a free JE vaccine is available at https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/jev/Pages/vaccination.aspx

For further information on JE virus and ways to protect yourself visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes