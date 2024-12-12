A driver has died near Galong following reports a motorist was 'struck by an object.'

According to Police, on Sunday December 2024, a 49-year-old Canberra man died after an item from a towed caravan went through the windscreen of a car following behind it.

"Shortly before 6.30pm Sunday December 8, 2024, emergency services responded to reports of a motorist being struck by an object along Burley Griffin Way, Galong, about 50km west of Yass," NSW Police said.

"Officers from the Hume Police District were informed that the driver- a 49-year-old man from Canberra - was travelling east bound when an item from a caravan being towed west bound has dislodged, penetrating the windscreen and striking the man in the head."

According to police the man died at the scene, prior to the arrival of emergency services to the scene.

"Three females aged 48, 16 and 13, travelling in the vehicle were uninjured, however, they were taken to Canberra Hospital and treated for shock," police said.

Police have said the driver, who was towing the caravan was taken to hospital for mandatory testing following the incident.

"The 32-year-old male driver of the vehicle towing the caravan was not injured," the spokesperson said.

"He was taken to Harden Hospital for mandatory testing."

Police established a crime scene which was examined by officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

"As investigations continue police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or in possession of any available dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact Yass Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

TWO APPEAR IN COURT OVER MONDAY MORNING ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in Young on Monday morning.

According to police a 31-year-old male was assaulted near the bridge at the bottom of Wombat Street between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Two man have been charged over the incident and appeared in Tumut Local Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers.