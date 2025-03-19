Representatives for Shannon James Doble appeared in Young Local Court on Tuesday March 4 for further mention.

Doble, 43, remains in custody following his arrest charged with damage property by fire/explosion more than $15,000 (domestic violence), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), murder (domestic violence) and possess unauthorised pistol.

According to Ms Vasquez for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Ms Elston for Doble, the final post mortem report has been served following a backlog at the coroner's office.

Solicitors said there has not been a case conference has not occurred to date.

A case conference is a meeting between the prosecution and defence in a criminal case to discuss the possibility of resolving the matter.

The case conference is set to happen on March 24 according to discussions during the matter.

Ms Vasquez requested that the matter be adjourned to the DPP day at Wagga Local Court in early May for case conference mention.

Magistrate McLennan agreed and adjourned the matter to Wagga Local Court on May 7, 2025 before he formally refused bail and said parties could appear via audio-visual link for the mention.