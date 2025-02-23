A man was arrested in Young over the weekend following an alleged domestic dispute as part of Operation Amarok IX.

According to police about 1.30am on Saturday February 22, 2025, officers from The Hume Police District were called a home on Binalong Street, Young, following reports of a domestic dispute.

"Police were told a man allegedly punched a woman, known to him, several times before he allegedly strangled her until she lost consciousness," police said.

"Following inquiries, a 40-year-old man attended Young Police Station where he was arrested and charged with intentionally choke etc person with recklessness (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV)."

The man appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday 23 February 2025, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Young Local Court on Tuesday 4 March 2025.

The local arrest was one of more than 550 people with more than 1160 offences during a four day statewide operation targeting domestic and family violence.

Operation Amarok IX ran from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 22 February 2025 and involved officers from The Hume Police District and police are commands and districts from across the state.

Across the four days, 569 people were arrested and charged, with 295 arrest warrants executed.

NSW Police reported they laid 1,162 charges and conducted 1,151 bail compliance checks and 12,382 apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) compliance checks with 424 breaches identified.

Throughout the operation officers also conducted 127 firearms prohibition order searches with 57 firearms and 25 weapons seized.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley says Operation Amarok was a clear example of the NSW Police Force’s commitment to addressing domestic and family violence, especially in regional areas.

“Operation Amarok demonstrates the dedication of police in tackling domestic and family violence and sends a strong message that this sickening behaviour will never be tolerated,” Minister Catley said.

“Those who choose to commit these violent acts should be prepared for a knock on their door and to face the consequences - because the police will stop at nothing to hold perpetrators to account.

“Last year alone, police received almost 150,000 calls for help for domestic and family violence related matters, this shows the gravity of the situation and the extensive police resources required to combat it.”

Domestic and Family Violence Corporate Sponsor, Assistant Commissioner Peter Mckenna, said the strategy behind Operation Amarok was working.

“Amarok elevates our focus on those high-risk offenders who pose a significant threat to victims, family members, and other members of the community,” Assistant Commissioner Mckenna said.

“NSW Police remains committed to tackling domestic and family violence offenders across the state and the operation results speak for themselves.

“While police will continue the tactics employed by our high-risk offender teams to target these people and support victims, we all have a part to play in stopping this senseless crime.”