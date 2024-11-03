A man was arrested in the Hilltops last week following a search warrant issued by NSW Police and Border Force for a number of weapons and guns charges.

52-year-old Michael Harr was appeared in Wagga Local Court facing charges of illegally importing and manufacturing firearm parts and firearms.

According to local police, Border Force alerted the Southern Region Enforcement Squad Monaro Police District about the alleged illegal importation of gun parts. As a result an investigation was instigated.

On Tuesday October 29 at about 10am local officers from the Hume Police District, along with Monaro Police District and Border Force, served Mr Harr with a search warrant on his property.

According to police 80 guns were found on the property, ammunition, parts blue prints, weapons and a NSW Police Force jacket.

The man was arrested and taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with a raft of firearms and weapons offences as well as three offences by Border Force officers.

Michael Harr was bail refused and appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday October 30, he will reappear in Tumut Local Court on November 13.