The final month of spring was chaotic when it came to the weather with sunshine, warmth, freezing cold, rain, wind and storms.

It was so all over the place that Young Airport recorded its coldest November temperature on record with a below freezing -2.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday November 12.

The highest temperature for the month was on November 15 when the mercury rose to 32.9 degrees Celsius, well below the November record in 2014 when the maximum temp rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius.

The coldest November 2025 day was on the 4th when the temperature only got to 14.3 degrees Celsius which was less than the highest minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on November 25.

With the crazy wind that swept through the region towards the end of the month it was surprising to find that the Bureau of Meteorology station at the Young Airport only recorded the strongest wind gust for the month as 67km/h at 9.26pm on November 24, it is even more surprising when you consider the trees that had come down across the Hilltops due to the weather.

There was a total rainfall of 64.4mm recorded for the entire month, well below the average rainfall of 71.8mm.

According to the data from the Bureau, November is usually our wettest month of the year, however, with the continuing drought like conditions, it is no surprise that the recorded falls were below record.

However, what is surprising is that though the highest recorded rainfall in 24 hours was 41.6mm up until 9am on Sunday November 23, however, locals reported over 63mm in a less than 12 hour period in town.

The storms that were consistent towards the end of the month kept the local SES busy responding to fallen trees and damage, however, they have eased off as we move into the summer season.

Though it hasn’t been record breaking, the first days of December were some of the coolest with a consistent 4.7 degree Celsius minimum and only a top of 17.2 degrees Celsius for the first day of summer.

Looking forward the Bureau is predicting more rain on Friday and Saturday into Sunday with temperatures ranging between 31 and 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Next week temperatures will range between 19 and 26 with conditions expected to be sunny and partly cloudy.